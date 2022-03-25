Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

PAGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after buying an additional 195,017 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 67,084 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 2.9% in the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

