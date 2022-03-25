Piper Sandler Cuts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $70.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Natera stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average of $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $237,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $126,231.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,890. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

