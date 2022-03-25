Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of PNFP opened at $94.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $339.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,763. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

