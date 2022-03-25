Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 672 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 104,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 250,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $140.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.01. The company has a market capitalization of $415.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

