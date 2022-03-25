Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.61

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and traded as low as $14.16. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 338,785 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNGAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

