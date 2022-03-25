Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.08.

PDD opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of -561.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

