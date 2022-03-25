PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Trading Down 0.3%

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ – Get Rating) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.13. 212,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 288,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. MTC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,040,000.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

