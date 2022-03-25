Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $1.20 on Exchanges

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $125.37 million and $1.83 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.24 or 0.99881842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00067852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00023414 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001950 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014551 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000968 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

