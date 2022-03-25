Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,580 to GBX 2,830. The stock traded as low as $55.09 and last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 42377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.74.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($42.79) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($39.96) price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($39.69) to GBX 2,650 ($34.89) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,413.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.2842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 10.1%.

About Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

