Peet Limited (PPC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on April 13th

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Peet’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Peet Company Profile (Get Rating)
