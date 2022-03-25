Peet Limited (PPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Peet’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.07.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

