Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) to announce $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ PGC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,623. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

