PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after purchasing an additional 334,372 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,031,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after acquiring an additional 117,725 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $57.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.19. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $65.88.
