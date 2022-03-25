PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,953,000 after acquiring an additional 467,448 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,573.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 372,134 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6,422.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 301,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,401,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $104.65 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $116.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

