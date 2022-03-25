PDS Planning Inc Lowers Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Wipro were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wipro by 489.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Wipro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIT shares. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

