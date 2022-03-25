PDS Planning Inc Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock opened at $189.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.87. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.