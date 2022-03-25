PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 3,575.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 111,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 11,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $280,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $27.89 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.09 and a beta of 1.40.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

