PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

PBF Energy stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

