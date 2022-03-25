PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.5% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,373,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,903,602. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. BTIG Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

