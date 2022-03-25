Payfare (TSE:PAY) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Raymond James

Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 150.78% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PAY stock remained flat at $C$6.38 during trading hours on Friday. 91,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,783. Payfare has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$13.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.77. The stock has a market cap of C$297.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Payfare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

