PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

Shares of PAVM opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $154.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.25. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PAVmed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,786,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 43.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after buying an additional 363,716 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 372,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

