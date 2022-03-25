Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $358.81.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $291.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,599. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $268.51 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.