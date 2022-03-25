Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Hits Market Cap of $41.35 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $13.29 or 0.00030251 BTC on major exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $41.35 million and $8.90 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.02 or 0.07119455 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,999.51 or 1.00144075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00044363 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,159 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

