Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 4,106.7% from the February 28th total of 110,300 shares. Currently, 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 87,383 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 119,324 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN PZG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,088. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

