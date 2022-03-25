Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 5,792 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 4.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.84.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 390,969 shares of company stock worth $11,352,965. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

