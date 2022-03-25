Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 174.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,676.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.10.
Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $92.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.26. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.
Owens Corning Profile (Get Rating)
Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Owens Corning (OC)
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
- International Gaming Technologies Stock isn’t a Gamble Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.