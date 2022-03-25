Parallel Advisors LLC Has $195,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

CBOE opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

