Parallel Advisors LLC Has $187,000 Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) by 2,349.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $10,325,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,931.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 376,700 shares of company stock worth $13,797,681 and have sold 634,025 shares worth $27,704,768.

Shares of CFLT opened at $42.52 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.31.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 88.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.90%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

