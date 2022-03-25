Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 112.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at $117,000.

NYSE GDDY opened at $83.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

