Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $99.79 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4,989.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $528.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

