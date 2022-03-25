Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of PBLA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.17. Panbela Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PBLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

