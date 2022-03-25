Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 20,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 70,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of C$143.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70.
About Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.