Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 20,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 70,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a current ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of C$143.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70.

About Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

