Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) Price Target Cut to €38.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($46.15) to €38.00 ($41.76) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Palfinger from €42.00 ($46.15) to €39.00 ($42.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PLFRY opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Palfinger has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.97.
About Palfinger (Get Rating)
Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.
