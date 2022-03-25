Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $248.54

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248.54 ($3.27) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.16). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.16), with a volume of 3,863 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 248.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £122.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Palace Capital Company Profile (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

