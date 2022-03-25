Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 2,630 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 93.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 232,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HON traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.69. 2,197,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,415. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

