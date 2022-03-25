Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

McDonald’s stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,572. The firm has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

