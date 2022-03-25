Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,192. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.89 and a beta of 1.38.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.