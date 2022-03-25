Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $558.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,597,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $518.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.64. The company has a market capitalization of $247.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $337.27 and a 52-week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

