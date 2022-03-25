Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 4.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $13,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,465 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75.

