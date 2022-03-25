Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.53

Shares of Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.53 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.32). Oxford Metrics shares last traded at GBX 102.25 ($1.35), with a volume of 43,667 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.47. The firm has a market cap of £125.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

