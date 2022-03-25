Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Owlet Baby Care Inc. provides digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel more calm and confident. Owlet Baby Care Inc., formerly known as Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Shares of OWLT stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Owlet has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52.

Owlet ( NYSE:OWLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of ($2.50) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owlet will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWLT. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Owlet, Inc operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include owlet dream sock, a app to assist children for better sleep; owlet cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere, and dream lab, an online and interactive sleep training program for babies.

