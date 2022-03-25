OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

OVH Groupe (OTC:OVHFFGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OVH Groupe SAS provides public and private cloud, shared hosting, and dedicated server products and solutions worldwide. The company offers Bare Metal Cloud, an instant provisioning and automated access to dedicated servers; Hosted Private Cloud, which are software defined data center services; Public Cloud that provides computing services on shared servers; and web cloud services to help individuals and companies to start and enhance their digital journey.

