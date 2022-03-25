Oscar Health (OSCR) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Oscar Health to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oscar Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 1 2 3 0 2.33 Oscar Health Competitors 107 1133 2303 45 2.64

Oscar Health presently has a consensus target price of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 65.34%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Oscar Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health -31.11% -35.39% -16.59% Oscar Health Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oscar Health and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $1.84 billion -$572.61 million -3.04 Oscar Health Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 4.62

Oscar Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health. Oscar Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Oscar Health rivals beat Oscar Health on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Oscar Health (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

