Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.00. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,854,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after acquiring an additional 155,154 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,928 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 104.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

