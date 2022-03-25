OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Shares Gap Up to $1.67

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.67, but opened at $1.82. OrganiGram shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 378,731 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $523.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.23.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.
About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)
