O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $7.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.47 and the lowest is $7.08. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $7.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $33.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $37.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.61 to $39.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

ORLY stock traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $703.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,424. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $484.54 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $664.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $651.93.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

