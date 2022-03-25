Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ameresco, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of AMRC opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ameresco by 356.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $1,207,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,411 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

