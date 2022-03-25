Oppenheimer Comments on 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 84.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 388.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,881 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 292.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,429 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 86,450 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

