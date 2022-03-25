OneRoot Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $641,800.91 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $641,800.91 and $130,519.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00035085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00112183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

