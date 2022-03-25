ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.960-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE OGS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.65. 2,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,291. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,548,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,124,000 after acquiring an additional 325,071 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,973 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ONE Gas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

